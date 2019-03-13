Realme 3 next sale on March 19; over 210,000 units sold on day 1

Realme, the former Oppo subsidiary, has revealed that it sold over 2.1 lakh units of the Realme 3 during first sale on March 12. The company revealed sales number on its Twitter account claiming to be the ‘new segment leader’. Not just that, it also announced next flash sale date for the Realme 3. Consumers looking to purchase the device will be able to buy it on March 19 at 12:00PM via Flipkart, and Realme’s own online store.

Realme 3 is the third iteration of Realme‘s budget series. The smartphone was launched in India last week, and so far Realme has conducted two sales on day 1 (March 12). Realme entered the Indian smartphone market nine months ago, and it has already grown to become the fourth largest smartphone brand. With the launch of Realme 3, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its product portfolio to a total of six phones – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1/ Realme C1 (2019) and Realme U1.

Realme 3 price and colors

The Realme 3 comes in two variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The handset has been made available in Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options.

With 2,10,000+ units of #realme3 sold on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1 , let’s welcome the new segment leader. Thank you to all the fans for the overwhelming response. 🤩 Gear up for the next sale at 12 noon, 19th Mar. #PowerYourStyle pic.twitter.com/cO84cEk3a2 — realme (@realmemobiles) March 12, 2019

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.