comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 next sale on March 26 via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features
News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26 via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

News

The latest Realme 3 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 1:11 PM IST
Realme 3 (7)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme launched the sequel to the Realme 2 earlier this month, and it went on sale for the third time today. In case you missed out on getting your hands on the device today, the next flash sale is set to take place on March 26 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme‘s store. The company had earlier revealed that it sold over 210,000 Realme 3 units during the first sale. It remains to be seen if the company reveals numbers for today’s sale. The Realme 3 is competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy M20.

Realme 3 price and offers

The latest Realme smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Those interested in buying the Realme 3 can get in three color options including Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black from the company’s official e-store, while the e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone in only Classic Black and the Dynamic Black color options. One can get a five percent discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card and 10 percent of discount if payments made using Mobikwik.

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 available in India with up to Rs 1,500 discount

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 available in India with up to Rs 1,500 discount

Realme 3 specifications and features

Under the Realme 3’s hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, which is built on the 12nm process. The handset runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 6.2-inch full HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Talking about the camera setup, the Realme 3 offers two cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera system includes a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for shooting selfies. The Realme 3 is equipped with AI Face Unlock, AI Beautification and HDR features among others.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

It also offers support for Nightscape, which helps take long exposure shots when shooting in low light. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,230mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and more. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 1:11 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go
News
Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go
Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

News

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Realme 3 next sale on March 26

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Realme 3 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
Xiaomi Redmi 7 China launch live stream details, expected specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 China launch live stream details, expected specifications and more
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Flipkart पर 1,500 रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia 8.1 और Nokia 7.1

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

आज चीन में लॉन्च होगा Vivo X27, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Oppo A5s हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26
News
Realme 3 next sale on March 26
Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

News

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go
Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched
Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

News

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones
Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked