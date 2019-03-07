Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones

Earlier this week, Realme launched the Realme 3 smartphone in India, and the company did mention that it will launch the “Pro” variant in the month of April. The affordable smartphone comes with good hardware on board, a near full screen display with a waterdrop style notch, dual rear cameras and more. One of the highlights of the camera is the Nightscape mode for low-light photography.

Realme is the first smartphone manufacturer to include such a feature in the under Rs 9,000 price segment. The company says that the mode uses multi-frame exposures and AI to click a brighter image in low-light. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India also confirmed that older Realme smartphones will be updated with the Nightscape feature, AndroidAuthority reports. However, he did not share any timeline for the rollout.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

At the event, Realme did mention that it has released 35 OTAs for its range of smartphones in the nine months since launch. The company also mentioned that all Realme smartphones will be updated to Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. The update timeframe for the same is H1, 2019, which means you can expect the update to arrive by June 30.

The list of smartphones eligible for the update include Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Earlier, the company announced that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it looks like Realme will stick around with Oppo’s skin for some time now.