comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones
News

Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones

News

The Nightscape mode on Realme smartphones lets you capture better photos in low-light.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Realme 3 (9)

Earlier this week, Realme launched the Realme 3 smartphone in India, and the company did mention that it will launch the “Pro” variant in the month of April. The affordable smartphone comes with good hardware on board, a near full screen display with a waterdrop style notch, dual rear cameras and more. One of the highlights of the camera is the Nightscape mode for low-light photography.

Realme is the first smartphone manufacturer to include such a feature in the under Rs 9,000 price segment. The company says that the mode uses multi-frame exposures and AI to click a brighter image in low-light. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India also confirmed that older Realme smartphones will be updated with the Nightscape feature, AndroidAuthority reports. However, he did not share any timeline for the rollout.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

At the event, Realme did mention that it has released 35 OTAs for its range of smartphones in the nine months since launch. The company also mentioned that all Realme smartphones will be updated to Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. The update timeframe for the same is H1, 2019, which means you can expect the update to arrive by June 30.

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Also Read

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

The list of smartphones eligible for the update include Realme 1Realme 2Realme 2 ProRealme C1, and the Realme U1. Earlier, the company announced that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it looks like Realme will stick around with Oppo’s skin for some time now.

You Might be Interested

Realme 3

Realme 3

8999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 1:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
News
International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
Google Chrome gets zero-day vulnerability patch

News

Google Chrome gets zero-day vulnerability patch

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details

Asus Women s Day sale deals on Flipkart

Deals

Asus Women s Day sale deals on Flipkart

Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A available at discount

Deals

Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A available at discount

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

Google Chrome gets zero-day vulnerability patch

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones

News

Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones
Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared

News

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared
Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals

Deals

Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals
Won't offer higher margins to offline retailers at the cost of customers: Realme

News

Won't offer higher margins to offline retailers at the cost of customers: Realme
Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared

News

Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus और Nokia 6.1 Plus पर मिल रहा हैं बंपर डिस्काउंट

लॉन्च से पहले यूट्यूब पर लीक हुईं शाओमी के Redmi 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo X27 चीन में 19 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्मार्टफोन की खासियत

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

आपके बच्चों को अंग्रेजी और हिंदी सीखने में मदद करेगा गूगल का यह ऐप

News

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun
News
Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun
Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones

News

Realme 3’s Nightscape feature for low-light photography coming to older Realme smartphones
International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

News

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
Google Chrome gets zero-day vulnerability patch

News

Google Chrome gets zero-day vulnerability patch
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps, charger cable now available in India: Price and sale details