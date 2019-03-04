Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

After teasing the smartphone for the past few weeks, the new Realme 3 has gone official, and it is yet another budget offering from the company. Realme has also promised that it will soon be launching a “Pro” variant of the smartphone sometime next month. But talking about the newly launched Realme 3, it will closely compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Here’s how the three smartphones fare based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Price in India and availability

The Realme 3 is offered in two storage variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model priced at Rs 8,999, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model priced at Rs 10,999. It will go on sale starting March 12 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme online store. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is also offered in two storage models – the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the higher storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com starting March 6.

Owing to the tough competition, Samsung also moved to online-only strategy with the Galaxy M-series smartphones. The Galaxy M10 is sold via Amazon India priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model, and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model.

Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Realme 3 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520x720pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Redmi Note 7 also comes with a 6.3-inch panel, but it runs at FHD+ resolution, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a slightly smaller 6.22-inch display running at HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB onboard storage. The Redmi Note 7 also comes with the same RAM and storage options, and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy M10, on the other hand, is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB / 3GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB storage options.

Cameras

All three smartphones here come with dual camera setup at the back. Starting with the Realme 3, it comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The Redmi Note 7, comes with a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and it comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Lastly, we have the Galaxy M10 featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5-megapixel sensor (ultra wide angle), and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Battery, connectivity and OS

To keep things ticking, the Realme 3 comes with a 4,230mAh battery and there is no fast charging support. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery. Connectivity options across all smartphones include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. Talking about operating system, the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 run on Android Pie OS with a respective custom skin on top, whereas the Galaxy M10 runs on Android Oreo OS.

Comparison Table