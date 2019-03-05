Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price in India, specifications and features compared

After all the leaks and rumors, the Realme 3 is finally official and it is yet another budget smartphone from the company. We’ve already compared the Realme 3 with some of its competitors which include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M20. Today, we are pitting the Realme smartphone with a few more competitors which includes the likes of Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Asus Zenfone Max M2.

Price in India and availability

The Realme 3 will go on sale starting March 12 via Flipkart and Realme online store. The company will be offering two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,999, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 10,999. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 32GB model, and Rs 14,350 for the 64GB model. The Zenfone Max M2, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 32GB model, and Rs 10,499 for the 64GB model. Both the Nokia and Asus devices can also be bought from Flipkart.

Specifications

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC. It comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Zenfone Max M2 comes with 6.26-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a slightly smaller 5.8-inch HD+ panel, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. All three smartphones come with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Cameras

In the photography department, all three smartphones come with a dual camera setup at the back. The Realme 3 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and there is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The Asus smartphone also comes with a similar rear camera setup, just that on the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Battery, OS and connectivity

To keep things ticking, the Realme 3 is armed with a 4,230mAh battery, whereas the Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with the smallest battery among the three, having a capacity of 3,060mAh. None of the smartphones come with fast charging support, but they come bundled with standard 10W charger.

Connectivity options on the smartphones include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi and GPS. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also comes with a USB Type-C port, whereas the remaining two smartphones come with microUSB port. Lastly, talking about OS, both the Nokia and Realme smartphone runs Android Pie OS, whereas the Asus smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with near stock UI. The company has promised Android Pie update, which will be rolled out later this year.

