comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July around Rs 18,000: Report
News

Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July around Rs 18,000: Report

News

Madhav Sheth in an interview confirmed that Realme 3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be launched in India by July. He also mentioned that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 18,000.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 12:42 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (3)

Realme will launch an 8GB RAM variant of the latest Realme 3 Pro by July, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth reportedly said in an interview. Realme launched the Realme 3 Pro earlier this week in two variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Now according to 91Mobiles, Sheth has confirmed that the company has one more variant in the pipeline.

As per the report, Sheth in an interview confirmed that Realme 3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be launched in India by July. He also mentioned that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 18,000. To recall, Realme has also launched an 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 2 Pro last year. It was then priced at Rs 17,990.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

This time around, Realme 3 Pro variants have been priced Rs 1,000 extra. The starting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale from April 29 on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 12:42 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
News
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Gaming

Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

News

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 surprise flash sale today

News

Realme 3 surprise flash sale today
Realme enters China smartphone market

News

Realme enters China smartphone market
Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Flipkart offering up to Rs 9,000 discount on Honor phones

Deals

Flipkart offering up to Rs 9,000 discount on Honor phones

हिंदी समाचार

Gaana एप के एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा

Lok Sabha Election 2019 : मतदान से जुड़ी भ्रामक ट्वीट पर सख्त हुआ Twitter, कंपनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया येे खास फीचर

कीमत के मामले में निराश कर सकता है अपकमिंग OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi ने Mi Floor Standing AC को किया लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Amazon Daily Quiz 25 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन

News

Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July
News
Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

News

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

News

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA
Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

News

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel
Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO