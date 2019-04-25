Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July around Rs 18,000: Report

Realme will launch an 8GB RAM variant of the latest Realme 3 Pro by July, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth reportedly said in an interview. Realme launched the Realme 3 Pro earlier this week in two variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Now according to 91Mobiles, Sheth has confirmed that the company has one more variant in the pipeline.

As per the report, Sheth in an interview confirmed that Realme 3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be launched in India by July. He also mentioned that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 18,000. To recall, Realme has also launched an 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 2 Pro last year. It was then priced at Rs 17,990.

This time around, Realme 3 Pro variants have been priced Rs 1,000 extra. The starting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale from April 29 on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.