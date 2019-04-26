Realme 3 Pro and an unknown phone spotted on TENAA: Report

Realme recently announced that it is ready to expand in China, and the company is soon expected to launch its smartphones in the country. If rumors are to believed, the company might launch its latest Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 devices. Now, a Realme smartphone with RMX1851 model number has reportedly been spotted on TENAA website, which is said to be Realme 3 Pro. One more unknown Realme handset has made an appearance on the website.

The unknown Realme smartphone is listed with RMX1851 model number. Both the handsets are rumored to make their debut in China soon. Furthermore, the TENAA listing suggested that the unknown Realme smartphone could come with a big 6.5-inch display. The company might stuff in a 3,680mAh battery. In terms of physical dimensions, the phone measures 161.2 x 76 x 9.4mm, MySmartPrice reports. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the phone in terms of specifications.

But, the cited source suggested that the specifications and physical dimensions of the RMX1901 phone are similar to that of the PCGM00/PCGT00 from Oppo. There are high chances that the unknown Realme RMX1901 device could be a rebranded version of the OPPO PCGM00/PCGT00. Besides, Realme recently launched its latest budget smartphone in India, namely Realme 3 Pro. It is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The higher 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage configuration retails at Rs 16,999.

It is available in three color options, which includes Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish. As for the specifications, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by Cornering Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme has given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4,045mAh battery, which supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. It offers a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front packs a 25-megapixel camera sensor.