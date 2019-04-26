comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro and an unknown phone spotted on TENAA: Report
News

Realme 3 Pro and an unknown phone spotted on TENAA: Report

News

A Realme smartphone with RMX1851 model number has reportedly been spotted on TENAA website, which is said to be Realme 3 Pro. One more unknown Realme handset has made an appearance on the website. Both the handsets are rumored to make their debut in China soon.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 4:33 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (9)

Realme recently announced that it is ready to expand in China, and the company is soon expected to launch its smartphones in the country. If rumors are to believed, the company might launch its latest Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 devices. Now, a Realme smartphone with RMX1851 model number has reportedly been spotted on TENAA website, which is said to be Realme 3 Pro. One more unknown Realme handset has made an appearance on the website.

The unknown Realme smartphone is listed with RMX1851 model number. Both the handsets are rumored to make their debut in China soon. Furthermore, the TENAA listing suggested that the unknown Realme smartphone could come with a big 6.5-inch display. The company might stuff in a 3,680mAh battery. In terms of physical dimensions, the phone measures 161.2 x 76 x 9.4mm, MySmartPrice reports. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the phone in terms of specifications.

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock: Madhav Sheth

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock: Madhav Sheth

But, the cited source suggested that the specifications and physical dimensions of the RMX1901 phone are similar to that of the PCGM00/PCGT00 from Oppo. There are high chances that the unknown Realme RMX1901 device could be a rebranded version of the OPPO PCGM00/PCGT00. Besides, Realme recently launched its latest budget smartphone in India, namely Realme 3 Pro. It is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The higher 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage configuration retails at Rs 16,999.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

It is available in three color options, which includes Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish. As for the specifications, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by Cornering Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Realme has given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4,045mAh battery, which supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. It offers a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front packs a 25-megapixel camera sensor.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
News
Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

News

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb price revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb price revealed

Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches

News

Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches

Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0

News

Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA
Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market

News

Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market
Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0

News

Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0
Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more

News

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में स्मार्टफोन की सेल में गिरावट के बावजूद भी Xiaomi की बादशाहत बरकरार

5 Best Racing Games: Google Play Store से फ्री में करें डाउनलोड

स्मार्टफोन की स्क्रीन लॉक कर बैकग्राउंड में ऐसे चलाएं Youtube पर गानें

Oppo F11 Pro का Marvel Avengers Limited Edition हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi का अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन होगा फ्लैगशिप किंग, कीमत होगी बेहद कम

News

Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India
News
Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India
Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA
Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

News

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

News

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon
Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market

News

Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market