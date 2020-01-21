Chinese smartphone maker Realme seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system wrapped under the company’s new Realme UI custom skin.

The latest update bumps up the build version number to RMX1851_11_C.02, and is currently available for users based in India, GetDroidTips reports. The OTA update is about 541MB in size, and brings the Android 10-based Realme UI custom skin to the device along with some camera bug fixes and other known bugs and improved system stability.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes camera crash issues in the device. It also brings a fix to the watermark display issues while viewing photos in the gallery. The new software additionally includes some known bug fixes along with improved system-stability.

The Realme 3 Pro latest Realme UI stable update includes changes in icons, colors, UI elements, wallpapers, and animations. The new revamped version will also come with 11 new wallpapers. The company has also made improvements in the animation details.

The Android 10 OS build on the update will further bring a host of new features to the device. These include the gesture navigation support, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more.

Realme is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Realme 3 Pro units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded by going to the Settings > Software update.

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

The Realme 3 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 4,045mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline