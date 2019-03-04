Realme 3 Pro to launch in April; to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Smartphone maker Realme has revealed that it is planning to launch its much-anticipated Realme 3 Pro in April. The company made this announcement at the end of the launch event for the Realme 3. As part of the reveal, the company did not reveal any information about what the device will come with in terms of specifications. In fact, the company also did not reveal the exact launch date of the device either. Instead CEO Madhav Sheth simply hinted that the ‘Pro’ variant will launched sometime in April.

During the announcement, one interesting thing that we noticed was the fact that Realme listed the specifications of recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in the presentation slide. This likely means that Realme is planning to directly take on Redmi Note 7 Pro with the upcoming Realme 3 Pro. The company is trying to generate hype about the device with the tag line “Speed Awakens” which likely means that the company is focusing on the performance with the upcoming device.

We can only speculate that the device may match or improve on the Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of specifications. According to previous rumors, the device is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, similar to what we see in the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Though the company has refuted the claims that it is working on any camera with a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

In addition to this, reports also speculate that the Realme 3 Pro is likely to come with fast charging capabilities, unlike the Realme 2 Pro. One thing that we are sure about it the fact that the device will come with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box. The company has already revealed the important highlights of the new update in a dedicated post on its Realme forums. The company also revealed that it is working on bringing the new update to all the Realme devices in the market in the first half of the year.