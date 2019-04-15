Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased; to be available via Flipkart

After launching the Realme 3 smartphone last month, the company is now gearing up to launch a slightly powerful variant – the Realme 3 Pro. The launch event is set for April 22 and in the run up to the launch, the company has started teasing different aspects of the smartphone. A landing page on Flipkart has also gone live, meaning that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce giant, just like the previous Realme devices.

Coming to the teasers tweeted out from Realme’s official handle, it highlights a “Speed Shot” feature showing burst of shots with a caption that reads “Capture the perfect moment”. It is most likely the fast auto-focus feature on the smartphone. In the second teaser, the company has shared a low-light camera sample showing off details and near accurate colors. CEO Madhav Sheth also shared the same image with a caption “Get ready for amazing photography”.

You will have the speed to seize every moment with #realme3Pro. Think you're fast? How many times can you say 'speed awakens' in a minute? Reply with your videos.

Launching #realme3Pro at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/XzxwmL7LgZ — realme (@realmemobiles) April 14, 2019

Get ready for amazing photography with Rm3pro. pic.twitter.com/cmZYSh7lCB — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the Realme 3 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some key details. Carrying model number “Realme RMX1851”, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. It will feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, 3,960mAh battery, and run Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 UI seen on Realme 3.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The Realme 3 Pro will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in the mid-range segment. And while the Xiaomi smartphone has 48-megapixel rear snapper, there is no word on whether or not Realme will also go for a higher-resolution sensor.

However, the Realme 3 Pro will have a slight advantage over the Redmi Note 7 Pro, thanks to the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Last week, Madhav Sheth had also shared a video comparing gaming performance of Realme 3 Pro with Redmi Note 7 Pro. While the Realme phone ran Fortnite without any hiccups, the Redmi Note 7 Pro couldn’t even load the game. Other details are scarce at the moment, but with the launch just a week away, we will soon know what Realme has in store for its users.