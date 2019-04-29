Realme 3 Pro to go on first sale at 12PM today: Price in India, specifications, features

Earlier this month, Realme launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro, in India. Some highlights of the smartphone include a 25-megapixel front camera, dual rear cameras, a powerful Snapdragon 710 SoC, and VOOC fast charging tech among others. The Realme smartphone will be going on first sale today, and here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

The Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website at 12:00PM today. There are some launch offers too where HDFC bank debit and credit card users will get flat Rs 1,000 off on the smartphone. No cost EMI options for three and six months are also available.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU. As mentioned above, it sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card for up to 256GB capacity.

At the back, you get a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, and a micro-USB port.

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Last but not least, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery, and support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.