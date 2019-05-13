Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

The latest Realme 3 Pro sale will once again go on flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails at Rs 16,999.

In its first flash sale, Realme claimed to sell more than 1.7 lakh units of the smartphone in just eight minutes. The former Oppo subsidiary is being selling the Realme 3 Pro from the start of this month, and today’s sale at 12:00PM will take place on Realme India’s website and Flipkart. Consumers will be able to purchase the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple color options. In case you are looking to purchase the device in today’s sale, then you might want to read our full review of the Realme 3 Pro for an informed purchase.

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.