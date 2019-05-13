comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

While the Realme 3 Pro is still available on flash sales, the Realme 3 can be purchased anytime without wait on Flipkart and Realme India website. Both smartphones are latest launches from the former Oppo company.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (3)

The latest Realme 3 Pro sale will once again go on flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails at Rs 16,999.

In its first flash sale, Realme claimed to sell more than 1.7 lakh units of the smartphone in just eight minutes. The former Oppo subsidiary is being selling the Realme 3 Pro from the start of this month, and today’s sale at 12:00PM will take place on Realme India’s website and Flipkart. Consumers will be able to purchase the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple color options. In case you are looking to purchase the device in today’s sale, then you might want to read our full review of the Realme 3 Pro for an informed purchase.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 10:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members
News
Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members
HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon

News

HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report

News

Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog

News

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog

Most Popular

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members

HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

News

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Xiaomi is 'insecure' of Realme's growth in India

News

Xiaomi is 'insecure' of Realme's growth in India
Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked

News

Realme X and X Lite features, images leaked
Oppo A1k Review

Review

Oppo A1k Review

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio Free Prime Membership: फ्री में बढ़ी जियो यूजर्स की Prime मेंबरशिप, ऐसे करें चेक

OnePlus 7 Pro में होगी नॉच-लेस फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन

आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Redmi 7

Realme 3 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Realme 3 Pro, जानें ऑफर्स

Nat Geo मैग्जीन के कवर पर दिखी OnePlus 7 Pro के कैमरे से क्लिक की गई फोटो

News

Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members
News
Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members
HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon

News

HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon
Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices
Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report

News

Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report
Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog

News

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog