Realme 3 Pro gets 240fps slow-motion video recording

Realme 3 Pro, the top smartphone in Realme‘s portfolio, is now getting a new software update. The smartphone launched with ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and has received a number of critical updates since then. Now, Realme has released a new software update for the smartphone that brings features like a new navigation system and support for 240fps slow-motion video recording. Realme has been focusing on camera enhancements as the key to its smartphones. The new update further cements the company as the leader in imaging in the mid-range segment.

The changelog, as noted by Piunika Web, shows that the update brings security patch for the month of June. The update also adds a new navigation gestures to the smartphone. Realme is adding swipe gestures from both sides as part of this revamped navigation mode. It is also adding lock screen magazine as a function in select regions. The former sub-brand of Oppo has also added realme account as an option in some regions. The update being released for Realme 3 Pro also fixes some of the known bugs on the device.

The new update for Realme 3 Pro also brings newer system applications, which were recently added to other Realme smartphones. Realme is adding these new system applications as part of ColorOS 6 update. The new system apps being added to the device include a Theme Store, where users can download themes for devices. The themes include wallpapers, icon packs and even a different unlocking gesture. There is also an App Market being added an an alternative App store by the company. Realme’s app store, like that offered by Oppo, does not serve any major purpose right now.

The update also brings Game Center, which is a dedicated app store for downloading games. However, if these Chinese companies face an action similar to Huawei ban, then they might start using their own app store to distribute key applications. The major change with this update is the navigation gesture. Realme has adopted a gesture that seems like marriage between Xiaomi’s and Android Q beta interface. You can swipe inward from either side to go back after the update.

