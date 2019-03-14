Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Realme announced its latest Realme 3 Pro smartphone alongside the Realme 3 launch in India. The details on the smartphone are still under wraps, but we do know that the device will be pit against Xiaomi’s newest Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone will be a sequel to the Realme 2 Pro, and is scheduled to be launched sometime in the month of April.

Now, a fresh report claims that the Realme 3 Pro has been certified by the NBTC and BIS in India. MSP, reported that the Realme 3 Pro has been certified by BIS certification agency with RMX1851 model number, while the NBTC only mentioned the name of the device. As for the specifications, the Oppo spinoff could offer the same 11nm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Furthermore, on the imaging front, one of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel rear primary sensor, and there is a possibility that Realme might offer the same massive 48-megapixel sensor with the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 3 (review) is kept alive by a large 4,230mAh. The company is expected to pack a slightly bigger battery with the Realme 3 Pro with fast charging support.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Reports suggest that it could be the first smartphone from the company to offer Oppo’s VOOC Flash charge tech for fast charging. The Realme 3 Pro is likely to run ColorOS 6 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system as is the case with the Realme 3. Moreover, we might also witness a refreshed design with minimal bezels.

Besides, the budget Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packs a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture + a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, backed by 3GB or 4GB RAM.