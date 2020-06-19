Realme 3 Pro gets June 2020 security patch with new features

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new software update for the Realme 3 Pro device in India. The update brings the latest June 2020 Android security patch, along with some newly added features, optimizations, and other system improvements. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Realme 3 and 3i smartphones as well. Also Read - Realme X3 Pro spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 865, quad-cameras; check details

The latest update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1851_11_C.06 with an update size of 461 MB. As per the changelog, the new update adds the Realme Link App, and Realme PaySa features to the device. It also added a Battery charging animation on the lock screen while charging. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India and more

Realme has also modified the default state of power-saving mode auto-off switch and made some partial changes with the screen brightness reduction switch in power-saving mode. The update comes with optimizations on the transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size. Also Read - Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

The latest June 2020 security patch additionally fixes a number of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. The OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner. Hence, it may take a while to reach all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 3 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 3 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,045-mAh battery and also comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

