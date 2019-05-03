Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM: A look at price, offers, specifications, features

If you’ve been eyeing the Realme 3 Pro smartphone, today is another chance to get your hands on it. The new smartphone from Realme will be made available via flash sale for the second time today. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website. Read on to find out everything about the smartphone, and the sale.

Realme 3 Pro prices, offers

The Realme 3 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back side.

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart, and Realme’s online store. Buyers using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card to make a purchase will be entitled to a 10 percent discount. There are also no-cost EMI options being made available starting from Rs 2,334 per month.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. For screen protection, there is a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

In the photography department, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor + 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping) at the back. Up front is a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Recently, the device got its first major update that brought in camera improvements, including support for 960fps slow-motion video recording.