comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM: A look at price, offers, specifications, features
News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM: A look at price, offers, specifications, features

News

The second Realme 3 Pro flash sale will kick off today at 12:00PM via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website. Prices for the smartphone starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant, and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top variant.

  • Published: May 3, 2019 9:19 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (9)

If you’ve been eyeing the Realme 3 Pro smartphone, today is another chance to get your hands on it. The new smartphone from Realme will be made available via flash sale for the second time today. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website. Read on to find out everything about the smartphone, and the sale.

Realme 3 Pro prices, offers

The Realme 3 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back side.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart, and Realme’s online store. Buyers using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card to make a purchase will be entitled to a 10 percent discount. There are also no-cost EMI options being made available starting from Rs 2,334 per month.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. For screen protection, there is a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

In the photography department, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor + 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping) at the back. Up front is a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Recently, the device got its first major update that brought in camera improvements, including support for 960fps slow-motion video recording.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 9:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know
Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

News

Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Prime Members के लिए आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी सेल Amazon Summer Sale 2019

Redmi 7 आज दोपहर 12 बजे और Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन 3 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Realme 1st Anniversary sale 2019: Realme 3 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं 1,000 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 1st Anniversary sale का आज दूसरा दिन: Rs. 1 में दिन में चार बार Realme C1 Smartphone, Realme Earbuds और Realme Tech backpack को खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM
Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days
Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution