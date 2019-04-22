comscore
  Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, specifications, features, sale date and more
Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, specifications, features, sale date and more

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India today. Called Realme 3 Pro, it will directly compete with the likes of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Follow our live blog to know everything about the Realme 3 Pro.

  Published: April 22, 2019 11:28 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to complete a year since it entered the Indian smartphone space. The company has already launched a number of smartphones, and today, it will be unveiling the Realme 3 Pro. Over the past few weeks, Realme has been teasing various aspects of the smartphone, and one of the highlights is that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Successor to the Realme 2 Pro, we expect the Realme 3 Pro price in India to start under Rs 15,000. In this segment, it will compete with the likes of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Samsung Galaxy M30, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. While the Realme 3 Pro is unlikely to have triple rear cameras or a 48-megapixel sensor, it will be interesting to see how the company differentiates the product from the competitors.

The Realme 3 Pro launch event will kick off at 12:30PM and the company will also be live streaming it. In case you are unable to watch the live stream, you can stay tuned to our live blog below to know about the full specifications, features, pricing, launch date and availability.

 

