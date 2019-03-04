Realme 3 India launch live updates: 5 million smartphones sold in the past nine months

Realme 3, the successor to Realme 2 smartphone is set to launch in India today. The launch event is scheduled for 12.30PM IST, and the company has already confirmed that it will be available online via Flipkart and Realme’s own e-commerce platform. Ahead of its launch, Realme has been hyping the smartphone as the challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, which were launched in India last week. The original Realme 2 set new benchmark for the entry-level smartphone segment and all eyes will be on whether Realme 3 breaks any new barrier for the segment.

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the same chipset also powering the Realme U1. It is also confirmed to house a large 4,230mAh battery and leaks point at the smartphone featuring a gradient finish. It is also confirmed to feature dual rear camera setup and will feature a teardrop notch at the front. The company also shared a short video on Twitter which seems like the teaser for Realme 3 Pro. It needs to be seen whether Realme brings out two devices that truly challenge Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Realme 3 launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.