  Realme 3 India launch live updates: 5 million smartphones sold in the past nine months
Realme 3 India launch live updates: 5 million smartphones sold in the past nine months

The Realme 3 is expected to be compete with Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.

  Updated: March 4, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Realme 3, the successor to Realme 2 smartphone is set to launch in India today. The launch event is scheduled for 12.30PM IST, and the company has already confirmed that it will be available online via Flipkart and Realme’s own e-commerce platform. Ahead of its launch, Realme has been hyping the smartphone as the challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, which were launched in India last week. The original Realme 2 set new benchmark for the entry-level smartphone segment and all eyes will be on whether Realme 3 breaks any new barrier for the segment.

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the same chipset also powering the Realme U1. It is also confirmed to house a large 4,230mAh battery and leaks point at the smartphone featuring a gradient finish. It is also confirmed to feature dual rear camera setup and will feature a teardrop notch at the front. The company also shared a short video on Twitter which seems like the teaser for Realme 3 Pro. It needs to be seen whether Realme brings out two devices that truly challenge Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Realme 3 launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:49 pm

Imaging: Realme claims major updates in this area. It features a 13-megapixel main camera with 2-megapixel depth sensor. The main camera has 1.12 micron pixel size and wider f/1.8 aperture with phase detect autofocus.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:47 pm

Realme 3 also comes with a 4,230mAh battery and uses AI app management to stretch the battery life further. Realme claims that it lasts longer than phones with 5,000mAh battery.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:44 pm

Realme is focusing a lot on AI and gaming performance with Realme 3. It is showcasing Free Fire as a case of gaming experience on the smartphone. Yes, there is also comparison with Redmi Note 7.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:43 pm

The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is the same CPU found on Realme U1 as well. Realme says Realme 3 is almost double in terms of benchmark.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:41 pm

It comes in Black and Blue colors and there is also a CNC drilling at the bottom for speaker and other ports. With Realme 3, the company is adding a yellow ring around the main camera called the Realme ring.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:40 pm

Realme 3 features a gradient unibody design. The company is talking about the process used to achieve the unibody design where the middle frame and back cover are fused together with a gradient finish.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:38 pm

Nidhi Bhatia, Product Manager for Realme India, says Realme 3 will bring power and style to a new level. The smartphone now features a starry gradient finish, upgrade from diamond cut finish.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:37 pm

Realme is expanding in the offline segment with 3000+ stores and is bringing out 360-degree service system aimed at after sales support.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:35 pm

Madhav says over 5 million users have chosen Realme products since its launch nine months ago.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:35 pm

Madhav is showing company’s product portfolio and says that Realme 3 series will be new benchmark for power and performance. He is also highlighting the company’s progress. It recently became the fourth largest brand in India.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:32 pm

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, is on stage and he starts with “How’s the Josh?” question.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:30 pm

The launch kicks off with some fans from Realme community who are talking about their experience with Realme devices. Is anyone following this live updates know about Realme 3 move? Enlighten me please.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:25 pm

Hello everyone, I am your host for this live updates from Realme 3 launch. I am sure you are excited since the smartphone adds a lot of depth and options in the entry-level and mid-range segment. We are just five minutes away from the start of this launch event and there is a lingering question of whether Realme 3 Pro is also set for launch today.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:11 pm

Tweet to us @BGRIndia and tell us whether you think Realme can truly challenge Xiaomi with the Realme 3.

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201912:10 pm

Since you are here, here is our first impressions of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro: https://bit.ly/2UisKFh

Karthekayan Iyer March 4, 201911:45 am

Hey there, you are a bit early. In the meantime, here is a look at everything we expect from Realme 3: https://bit.ly/2C2XJOl

  Published Date: March 4, 2019 11:39 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 4, 2019 12:36 PM IST

