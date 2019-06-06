comscore Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now | BGR India
Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

Despite being a relatively new company, Realme devices are gradually becoming popular in markets like India because of their design, hardware specifications and the pricing.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 9:45 PM IST
Realme has just published the source code of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro. In addition to publishing the source code, Realme also updated its bootloader unlock tool to add support for the Realme 3 Pro. These announcements come about one and a half month after the company launched the device in India. One can probably point out the delay in the launch of the device and the availability of source code for the kernel of the device along with the ability to unlock the bootloader. However, Realme is relatively new on the scene and gradually embracing the developer community with the help of such moves.

Despite being a relatively new company, Realme devices are gradually becoming popular in markets like India because of their design, hardware specifications and the pricing. Custom ROM development and kernel development has already started for older devices and now it is only a matter of time before the software development for Realme 3 Pro gathers momentum. Interested developers can head the Realme Github to download the source to start custom ROM development or kernel development for the device.

Talking about bootloader unlocking tool, Realme shared a warning with users on its official forum post adding that unlocking the bootloader will drop the Widevine certification level on the device from L1 to L3. This means that users will not be able to watch video content in HD resolution. To get back the L1 Widevine certification and in extension, HD video playback, they will need to lock the bootloader.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

This comes about two months after Realme published the kernel source code for its Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro, the original Realme and Realme U1 in the market. To recap the specifications of the 3 Pro, the device comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC out of the box with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage with a 4,045mAh battery and 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The Realme 3 Pro also comes with a dual camera setup on the back of the device with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front sports a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 9:45 PM IST

