Realme 3 Pro launch today at 12:30PM: What to expect and how to watch live stream

Realme will be launching the Realme 3 Pro today at an event in New Delhi. The more powerful Pro variant of the Realme 3 is likely to take on Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 Pro in the same segment. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that Realme 3 Pro would be more powerful than Redmi Note 7 Pro last month during the launch of Realme 3.

Ahead of the Realme 3 Pro launch, the former Oppo subsidiary has teased a number of features that will be available on the smartphone. Realme has confirmed that the device will be made available through Flipkart, and we can also expect it to sell through Realme’s online store. As per teasers, the upcoming Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging, super slow-motion recording, and will even be available via ‘Blind’ pre-orders.

The Realme 3 Pro India launch event is set for today, April 22, in Delhi University at 12:30PM. It will be live streamed via Realme India’s official YouTube channel, as well as social media channels. So far, Realme has been actively talked about the camera of the phone. It even teased a few camera samples that tipped low-light photography quality.

The company has been vocal about Realme 3 Pro’s performance in teasers, and is claiming it to be more powerful than Redmi Note 7 Pro. Madhav Sheth, previously shared few details about the Realme 3 Pro in a YouTube video. He happened to mention that the Realme 3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm SoC and this will be the very first implementation of that particular chipset in this price segment.

While we don’t know the exact processor as yet, the alleged smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website as well as Bluetooth SIG database featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM. It was listed to come with Android 9.0 Pie, which of course is the same ColorOS 6.0 UI seen on Realme 3.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

On Bluetooth SIG website, the Realme RMX1851 smartphone model got listed with few more details. According to Bluetooth SIG, the anticipated Realme 3 Pro will include features like 6.3-inch full-HD display, a 3,960mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, ColorOS 6.0 user interface, Bluetooth and 5GHz Wi-Fi.