Realme 3 Pro 'Lightning Purple' color variant to go on sale at 12AM: Price, specifications, features

Realme will be selling the Lightning Purple color variant of the latest Realme 3 Pro tomorrow, May 15, from 12:00AM (midnight) on Flipkart and Realme India website. The smartphone was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 13,999 with three colors options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple. It will be the first time, when the Lightning Purple color variant will be made available by the company.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

In its first flash sale, Realme claimed to sell more than 1.7 lakh units of the Realme 3 Pro in just eight minutes. The former Oppo subsidiary is offering the base variant of 3 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at Rs 13,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails at Rs 16,999. In case you are looking to purchase the affordable Realme 3, then it can be purchased at any time in open sale on Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.