  Realme 3 Pro next flash sale scheduled for May 3 at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale scheduled for May 3 at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails at Rs 16,999. On May 3, the Realme 3 Pro will be up for its third flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme website.

  Published: April 30, 2019 10:08 AM IST
The next Realme 3 Pro sale will be held on coming Friday, May 3. You’ll be able to purchase it from Realme India’s website and Flipkart at 12:00PM on that day. Realme started selling the 3 Pro since yesterday, and in its first flash sale, more than 1.7 lakh units of the smartphone were sold out in just eight minutes. The former Oppo subsidiary also kept another flash sale at 4:00PM for consumers to who could not get their hands on the device in first sale.

The Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails at Rs 16,999. Consumers will be able to purchase the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back side. On May 3, the Realme 3 Pro will be up for its third flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme website.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

  Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:08 AM IST

