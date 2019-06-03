Realme 3 Pro now available on sale on Flipkart and Realme website: Check price, specifications, features

Just like Xiaomi, now the competitor Realme will also be selling its latest Realme 3 Pro without any flash sale. The smartphone was recently made available on open sale for three days during Realme Summer Surprise sale, and now it will be available “available 24×7 on Flipkart and realme.com”, announced Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, on Twitter. Alternatively, the handset is also available for purchase via 8,000 Indian stores from last week, May 28.

The Realme 3 Pro was launched in April at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three color options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

Xiaomi last week announced its latest Redmi Note 7S open sale online via Flipkart and mi.com. The handset can also be purchased from Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores in offline. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.