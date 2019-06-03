comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro now available on sale on Flipkart and Realme website: Check price, specifications, features
News

Realme 3 Pro now available on sale on Flipkart and Realme website: Check price, specifications, features

News

The Realme 3 Pro was launched in April at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three color options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 10:33 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (3)

Just like Xiaomi, now the competitor Realme will also be selling its latest Realme 3 Pro without any flash sale. The smartphone was recently made available on open sale for three days during Realme Summer Surprise sale, and now it will be available “available 24×7 on Flipkart and realme.com”, announced Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, on Twitter. Alternatively, the handset is also available for purchase via 8,000 Indian stores from last week, May 28.

The Realme 3 Pro was launched in April at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three color options including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Xiaomi last week announced its latest Redmi Note 7S open sale online via Flipkart and mi.com. The handset can also be purchased from Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores in offline. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 10:33 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Check discounted prices, deals for India
Gaming
PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Check discounted prices, deals for India
Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report

News

Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report

WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

News

WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Review

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Most Popular

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report

WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in June 2019
Realme 2 Pro starts receiving Android Pie based stable ColorOS 6 update

News

Realme 2 Pro starts receiving Android Pie based stable ColorOS 6 update
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 8.1 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Oppo A5 और F11 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Google ने आखिर क्यो भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान को कहां Sorry Kohli?

Nokia 6.2 भारत में 6 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Redmi K20 का ग्लोबल वेरिएंट Xiaomi Mi 9T के नाम से होगा लॉन्च

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
News
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

News

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4
Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report

News

Apple all set to kill iTunes: Report
WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple

News

WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected from Apple
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more