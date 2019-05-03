comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15: Expected specifications, features
News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15: Expected specifications, features

News

Realme is widely rumored to launch two smartphones, including Realme 3 Pro and Realme X, in China. The launch event will reportedly take place on May 15 in Beijing.

  • Published: May 3, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (9)

Realme has already confirmed that it will expand its business to China and offer its products in the Chinese market. The company is widely rumored to be launching two smartphones, namely Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. Now, a fresh report claims that the launch event will take place on May 15 in Beijing. The Realme X is said to be Realme‘s flagship device.

The handset might debut with a pop-up selfie camera setup as suggested by TENAA last week. A teaser video by Realme itself also showed the alleged the phone with its camera mechanism. Furthermore, Indiashopps reported that reservations for the smartphone will begin via the country’s major e-commerce platforms on May 5. At the launch event, the company might also launch a “Lite” version of the Realme X  smartphone with toned-down specifications.

Realme X to soon launch with notch-less full screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Also Read

Realme X to soon launch with notch-less full screen display, pop-up selfie camera

If rumors are to be believed, the Realme X will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and VOOC 3.0 charging technology. The device is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. As per the TENAA listing, the upcoming Realme handset could offer a big 6.5-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. There could be a small 3,680mAh battery. Realme might also ditch the rear fingerprint scanner, and opt for an under-display sensor.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Last month, the company launched its latest Realme 3 Pro handset in India, so we already know the specifications of it. The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. There is also a drewdrop-style notched display design. The panel is protected by Cornering Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements and more

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements and more

The chipset is aided by Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. It also offers a dual rear camera setup on the rear side and a single on the front. The 4,045mAh battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. As for the pricing, Realme has priced the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 in India. For this price, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration is available. The second variant 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant cost Rs 16,999.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip

Gaming

Sony PS5 coming soon; to sport an AMD chip

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Prime Members के लिए आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी सेल Amazon Summer Sale 2019

Redmi 7 आज दोपहर 12 बजे और Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन 3 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Realme 1st Anniversary sale 2019: Realme 3 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं 1,000 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 1st Anniversary sale का आज दूसरा दिन: Rs. 1 में दिन में चार बार Realme C1 Smartphone, Realme Earbuds और Realme Tech backpack को खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM
Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days
Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution