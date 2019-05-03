Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15: Expected specifications, features

Realme has already confirmed that it will expand its business to China and offer its products in the Chinese market. The company is widely rumored to be launching two smartphones, namely Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. Now, a fresh report claims that the launch event will take place on May 15 in Beijing. The Realme X is said to be Realme‘s flagship device.

The handset might debut with a pop-up selfie camera setup as suggested by TENAA last week. A teaser video by Realme itself also showed the alleged the phone with its camera mechanism. Furthermore, Indiashopps reported that reservations for the smartphone will begin via the country’s major e-commerce platforms on May 5. At the launch event, the company might also launch a “Lite” version of the Realme X smartphone with toned-down specifications.

If rumors are to be believed, the Realme X will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and VOOC 3.0 charging technology. The device is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. As per the TENAA listing, the upcoming Realme handset could offer a big 6.5-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. There could be a small 3,680mAh battery. Realme might also ditch the rear fingerprint scanner, and opt for an under-display sensor.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Last month, the company launched its latest Realme 3 Pro handset in India, so we already know the specifications of it. The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. There is also a drewdrop-style notched display design. The panel is protected by Cornering Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The chipset is aided by Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. It also offers a dual rear camera setup on the rear side and a single on the front. The 4,045mAh battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. As for the pricing, Realme has priced the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 in India. For this price, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration is available. The second variant 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant cost Rs 16,999.