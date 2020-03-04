Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT smartphones in India. The update brings the month-old February 2020 Android security patch along with the VoWiFi feature and some bug fixes. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Realme.

The latest update for Realme 3 Pro comes with software build version RMX1851EX_11.C.03 based on the Android 10 operating system. The update is about 710 MB in firmware size, according to RPRNA. The Realme XT update, on the other hand, comes with software version RMX1921EX_11_C.02. The firmware size is about 3.5GB for the Realme XT.

The Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT OTA update are releasing in batches. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Realme XT, 3 Pro: Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update for the Realme 3 Pro/XT brings the WiFi calling feature, also known as VoWiFi. This improves the indoor voice calling experience and tackle call drop issues. The update also fixes the problem with the task lock up limitation prompt in the recent-app interface. Realme has also resolved the bug with the countdown pop-up window during the power off countdown.

Additionally, the Realme XT update includes an improvement in the Audio section, which optimizes the background sound of PUBG Mobile game. The February 2020 security patch further fixes several high and critical security issues for the Realme smartphones. One of these exploits could have enabled a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

