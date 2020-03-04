comscore Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest February update: Check details
News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest February update: Check details

News

The latest software update for both the device adds the new VoWiFi feature.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 5:09 PM IST
Realme XT

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT smartphones in India. The update brings the month-old February 2020 Android security patch along with the VoWiFi feature and some bug fixes. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Realme.

Related Stories


The latest update for Realme 3 Pro comes with software build version RMX1851EX_11.C.03 based on the Android 10 operating system. The update is about 710 MB in firmware size, according to RPRNA. The Realme XT update, on the other hand, comes with software version RMX1921EX_11_C.02. The firmware size is about 3.5GB for the Realme XT.

The Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT OTA update are releasing in batches. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Realme XT, 3 Pro: Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update for the Realme 3 Pro/XT brings the WiFi calling feature, also known as VoWiFi. This improves the indoor voice calling experience and tackle call drop issues. The update also fixes the problem with the task lock up limitation prompt in the recent-app interface. Realme has also resolved the bug with the countdown pop-up window during the power off countdown.

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says in a tweet hinting at possible price hike

Also Read

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says in a tweet hinting at possible price hike

Additionally, the Realme XT update includes an improvement in the Audio section, which optimizes the background sound of PUBG Mobile game. The February 2020 security patch further fixes several high and critical security issues for the Realme smartphones. One of these exploits could have enabled a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 5:09 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items
Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G now available in Pune

Telecom

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G now available in Pune

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature
Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

News

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike
Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus

News

Realme 6 series launch event canceled due to Coronavirus
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

News

Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च हुआ, इस कीमत पर मिलेगी ज्यादा स्टोरेज क्षमता

Coronavirus की जांच करने वाला एप, शेयर करता है चीनी पुलिस से लोगों का डेटा!

Honor Holi Offer : Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5 और Band 5i पर मिल रहा शानदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, नए कनेक्शन की बढ़ाई कीमतें

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature
Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more