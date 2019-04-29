Realme 3 Pro second sale at 4PM today; over 170,000 units sold during first sale

Realme has just claimed that it has broken a new record. According to a new tweet posted on its official Twitter handle, Realme claimed that more than 1.7 lakh units of its latest smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro, were sold in just about eight minutes. This means that more than 354 users purchased a new device per second. This information came mere hours after the company first made the device available for sale today at 12:00PM. Taking into account the popularity of the Realme 3 Pro, the company also revealed as part of the tweet that the second sale of the device will kick off at 4:00PM today on Flipkart and Realme India store.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Realme has priced the second and top of the line variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 16,999. There is no other variant though reports indicate that Realme may launch another variant with 8GB RAM sometime in the future. Buyers will get the option to choose the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back side.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution and a water drop-styled notch. It also comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 panel to make the display more resistant against damage. The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. It sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card with a dedicated slot for cards up to 256GB in capacity.

It's a new record! 1,70,000+ units sold in 8 mins! For those who missed it, get ready for the next sale of #realme3Pro at 4 PM today. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/IJ1JEdkFEH — realme (@realmemobiles) April 29, 2019

Realme has also come with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port.

The Realme 3 Pro runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. It also sports a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support so that users don’t have to wait a long time to charge the device.