Realme 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Realme has just launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market, called the Realme 3 Pro. The company revealed the much-anticipated smartphone during a launch event held at the University Stadium in the Delhi University Campus. The launch comes after weeks of teasers about the specifications and the features of the device. Taking a look at the specifications of the device, at least on paper, Realme is all set to put up a fight against its rivals in the mid-range segment.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme has priced the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant for the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is set to go on sale starting April 29 via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU. As previously mentioned, the device sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card with the help of a dedicated slot for up to 256GB in capacity.

According to the announcement, the device also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port.

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Buyers will get the option to choose the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back. Last but not least, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.