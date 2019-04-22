comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications, features
News

Realme 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz and Adreno 616 GPU. The new smartphone is set to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro launch post

Image: Rehan Hooda

Realme has just launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market, called the Realme 3 Pro. The company revealed the much-anticipated smartphone during a launch event held at the University Stadium in the Delhi University Campus. The launch comes after weeks of teasers about the specifications and the features of the device. Taking a look at the specifications of the device, at least on paper, Realme is all set to put up a fight against its rivals in the mid-range segment.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme has priced the Realme 3 Pro at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant for the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is set to go on sale starting April 29 via Flipkart, and Realme’s own website.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU. As previously mentioned, the device sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card with the help of a dedicated slot for up to 256GB in capacity.

Realme C2 with dewdrop notch display, 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Realme C2 with dewdrop notch display, 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

According to the announcement, the device also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port.

Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased; to be available via Flipkart

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased; to be available via Flipkart

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Buyers will get the option to choose the device in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple with a multi-layer gradient finish on the back. Last but not least, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 1:24 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights
Realme 3 Pro launched in India

News

Realme 3 Pro launched in India

Realme C2 launched in India

News

Realme C2 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test

Oppo A5s launched in India

News

Oppo A5s launched in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights

Realme 3 Pro launched in India

Realme C2 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights
Realme 3 Pro launched in India

News

Realme 3 Pro launched in India
Realme C2 launched in India

News

Realme C2 launched in India
Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM
Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने ऑफिशियल तौर पर पेश किया ओप्पो A5s स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 Pro, 25मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ 13,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 3 Pro के साथ Realme C2, 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Supreme Court का TikTok ऐप पर बैन हटाने से इंकार

लॉन्च से पहले Xiaomi ने दिखाई Redmi Y3 की मजबूती, सीढियों से गिराया फिर भी नहीं टूटा स्मार्टफोन

News

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out
News
Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out
Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launch event highlights
Realme 3 Pro launched in India

News

Realme 3 Pro launched in India
Realme C2 launched in India

News

Realme C2 launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test