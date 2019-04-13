Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing

The former Oppo subsidiary, Realme, is all set to launch its next smartphone Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22. The company has been vocal about Realme 3 Pro’s performance in teasers and is claiming it to be more powerful than Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now just ahead of official unveiling, the alleged smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website as well as Bluetooth SIG database.

The GeekBench listing for model name “Realme RMX1851”, believed to be the Realme 3 Pro, notes that the smartphone will carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM. It will come with Android 9.0 Pie, which of course is the same ColorOS 6.0 UI seen on Realme 3.

On Bluetooth SIG website, the Realme RMX1851 smartphone model is listed with few more details. According to Bluetooth SIG, the anticipated Realme 3 Pro will include features like 5GHz Wi-Fi, a fingerprint sensor, ColorOS 6.0 user interface, a 6.3-inch full-HD display and a 3,960mAh battery.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, previously shared few details about the Realme 3 Pro in a YouTube video. He happened to mention that the Realme 3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm SoC and this will be the very first implementation of that particular chipset in this price segment. Now with GeekBench listing, it seems that Sheth was talking about Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, which indeed will be the first time for the chipset to be under Rs 15,000 price segment. We believe Realme will keep similar or lower pricing of Realme 3 Pro to rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Sheth said that along with the Realme 3 Pro, the company will also be showing off another device at the launch, though he didn’t share any other details about what this new device might be. Right now, all we know is that Realme 3 Pro will launch on April 22 in Delhi University at 12:30PM.