Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock: Madhav Sheth

Realme’s latest Pro smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro, comes with Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock support. In an AMA session with fans, CEO Madhav Sheth has elaborated some of the features of the Realme 3 Pro which consumers always wanted. Realme during the launch mentioned that the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with Widevine L1 certification, and now the CEO has shared that the phone supports Bootloader unlocking and Camera2API as well.

While bootloader unlocking offers the ability to install custom ROMs, the Camera2API support gives the camera app developers with better access to advanced controls such as manual exposure (ISO, shutter speed), focus, RAW capture and more. These features will be accessible when using third-party camera apps.

The Realme 3 Pro is an online exclusive phone to Flipkart and Realme website. While the first sale will take place on April 29, Realme is also setting up a pop-up store for fans to experience and pre-book the device two days before, on April 27. Fans in Delhi can visit Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar on April 27, 4:30 PM onwards.

The company has opened up registrations on its official website, which will continue till April 27. Fans who register for the pop-up booth visit stand eligible for freebies. Also, first 200 fans in the queue at the pop-up store will also get free movie tickets for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ movie.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The starting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. Realme will also bring Realme 3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which will be launched in India by July at around Rs 18,000.