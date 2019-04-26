comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock: Madhav Sheth
News

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme during the launch mentioned that the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with Widevine L1 certification, but now Realme India CEO has shared that the phone supports Bootloader unlocking and Camera2API as well.

  • Updated: April 26, 2019 1:07 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (15)

Realme’s latest Pro smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro, comes with Widevine L1 certification, Camera2API and Bootloader unlock support. In an AMA session with fans, CEO Madhav Sheth has elaborated some of the features of the Realme 3 Pro which consumers always wanted. Realme during the launch mentioned that the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with Widevine L1 certification, and now the CEO has shared that the phone supports Bootloader unlocking and Camera2API as well.

While bootloader unlocking offers the ability to install custom ROMs, the Camera2API support gives the camera app developers with better access to advanced controls such as manual exposure (ISO, shutter speed), focus, RAW capture and more. These features will be accessible when using third-party camera apps.

The Realme 3 Pro is an online exclusive phone to Flipkart and Realme website. While the first sale will take place on April 29, Realme is also setting up a pop-up store for fans to experience and pre-book the device two days before, on April 27. Fans in Delhi can visit Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar on April 27, 4:30 PM onwards.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

The company has opened up registrations on its official website, which will continue till April 27. Fans who register for the pop-up booth visit stand eligible for freebies. Also, first 200 fans in the queue at the pop-up store will also get free movie tickets for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ movie.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The starting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. Realme will also bring Realme 3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which will be launched in India by July at around Rs 18,000.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 12:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 26, 2019 1:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
News
Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Gaming

Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Realme 3 goes on open sale

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more

News

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale
Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices

Deals

Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices
Realme to open a pop-up store for fans

News

Realme to open a pop-up store for fans
Amazon India Summer sale announced

Deals

Amazon India Summer sale announced

हिंदी समाचार

बैन हटने के बाद भी App Store और Google Play स्टोर में अभी भी डाउनलोड के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है TikTok

Detel ने रिफर्बिश डिवाइसों के बिजनेस में की एंट्री

Realme 3 ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, अब खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार

Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 3.2 जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

OnePlus 7 Pro का ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप हुआ टीज

News

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
News
Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan
Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale