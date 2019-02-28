Realme 3 Pro teased, takes at dig at Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India, the Realme 3. The event is set to take place on March 4, and if the latest teaser from the company is to be believed, the Realme 3 Pro could also be launched alongside the Realme 3. The teaser comes right at the time when Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Redmi Note 7 in India today, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also rumored to launch alongside.

The latest teaser from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth takes a dig at Redmi Note 7 with a caption that reads “What’s 7 doing in 3?” It is a small video that shows the number 3 in the form of a lighting bolt trying to highlight “7” in it. And then, there are words written on top which reads ‘Be Proactive’ where “pro” is in bold. All this indicate that the company will also introduce Realme 3 Pro smartphone.

What’s 7 doing in 3?⚡ https://t.co/xw6shendPE — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 27, 2019

The Realme 3 is likely to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a fingerprint scanner at the back, and dual rear camera setup. Under the hood could be a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options. It could also be Realme’s first smartphone to run Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

The Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, could come with a 48-megapixel rear camera, just like the Redmi Note 7, but there is no clarity on that. While an earlier rumor hinted the same, Realme had denied that it is working on a smartphone with a 48-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the lightning bolt in the teaser could also hint at fast charging capabilities of the smartphone. With the launch event set for next week, we are likely to get more clarity