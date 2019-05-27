Realme 3 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, specifications

Realme will be selling the latest Realme 3 Pro sale again via flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage was launched with a price tag of Rs 16,999.

Today’s flash sale will be hosted online, but the Realme 3 Pro will also be available for purchase offline starting tomorrow. Realme recently announced that the Realme 3 Pro will be available for purchase from about 8,000 Indian stores starting May 28. Consumers will also be able to pre-book the Realme 3 Pro between May 25 to May 27, at the nearest Realme partner stores or through the exclusive Kiosk at Pacific Mall, New Delhi. The company says that if customers will pre-book the device in advance, they will get an added benefit of 1 year extended warranty. The device comes in three colors including Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple color options.

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. Realme has also included a Gorilla Glass 5 panel as part of the display to make it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

On the camera front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. Lastly, Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery. The battery is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.