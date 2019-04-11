Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

Realme, the latest smartphone maker to take the smartphone industry by storm has just revealed the details about the launch of its much-anticipated Realme 3 Pro. Realme revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will launch on April 22 in Delhi University at 12:30PM. It is likely that the launch event will take place in the University Stadium as Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company had shared images of the stadium a few days back.

In addition to the launch date of the Realme 3 Pro, the company also revealed the marketing tagline for the device, “Speed Awakens”. The launch comes about a month after the company launched the Realme 3. As previously reported, the company had also teased the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro as the last presentation slide during the Realme 3 launch. Given that the launch event is just about two weeks away, Realme has already teased some details about the device without really telling us much about it.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

As previously reported, Sheth teased that the Realme 3 Pro will be able to run Fortnite via a photo that he shared yesterday. Sheth also claimed that the device will be the first in its segment to run Fortnite while taking a shot at the competition. The same photo also showed a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with an error message as Sheth tried to run the game. This likely indicates that Realme is confident about the performance of the device to take on the competition.

Time to fasten your seat belts as #SpeedAwakens⚡Experience the live unveiling of #realme3Pro from Delhi University at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. Excited? RT & spread the word. pic.twitter.com/vW57xa5Li5 — realme (@realmemobiles) April 11, 2019

Sheth also shared some camera samples from the unreleased device to generate some hype about the launch of the device. The tweet with camera samples was the first one where he revealed that Realme was coming back to the campus to launch the device while showcasing some images of the University Stadium.