comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

The Realme 3 Pro launch event will take place at the Delhi University Stadium as Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared images of the place a few days back.

  • Updated: April 11, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro launch date April 22, time, review, features

Image credit: Realme

Realme, the latest smartphone maker to take the smartphone industry by storm has just revealed the details about the launch of its much-anticipated Realme 3 Pro. Realme revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will launch on April 22 in Delhi University at 12:30PM. It is likely that the launch event will take place in the University Stadium as Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company had shared images of the stadium a few days back.

In addition to the launch date of the Realme 3 Pro, the company also revealed the marketing tagline for the device, “Speed Awakens”. The launch comes about a month after the company launched the Realme 3. As previously reported, the company had also teased the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro as the last presentation slide during the Realme 3 launch. Given that the launch event is just about two weeks away, Realme has already teased some details about the device without really telling us much about it.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

As previously reported, Sheth teased that the Realme 3 Pro will be able to run Fortnite via a photo that he shared yesterday. Sheth also claimed that the device will be the first in its segment to run Fortnite while taking a shot at the competition. The same photo also showed a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with an error message as Sheth tried to run the game. This likely indicates that Realme is confident about the performance of the device to take on the competition.

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

Sheth also shared some camera samples from the unreleased device to generate some hype about the launch of the device. The tweet with camera samples was the first one where he revealed that Realme was coming back to the campus to launch the device while showcasing some images of the University Stadium.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 2:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 11, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
News
Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

News

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

News

Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

News

Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM
Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

News

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent
Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

News

Realme 3 Pro: CEO Madhav Sheth shares camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

26 अप्रैल से होगी सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग लीग की शुरुआत, 1.1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम जीतने का है मौका

Realme 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन Delhi University में 22 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च!

भारत में 2 में से 1 व्यक्ति को फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप पर मिल रही है झूठी खबर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: ये हैं सेल के दौरान मिलने वाली 6 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Hike ने Lok Sabha Elections 2019 के लिए नए स्टीकर पेश किए

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
News
Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

News

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000
Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

News

Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content
Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2

News

Google is rolling out a patch for Android Q Beta 2