  Realme 3 Pro update brings December 2019 security patch, dark mode and more
Realme 3 Pro update brings December 2019 security patch, dark mode and more

The Realme 3 Pro has started receiving a new software update in India. It brings the latest Android security patch and more.

  Published: December 16, 2019 12:42 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The Realme 3 Pro update brings bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to the smartphone. The OTA update is rolling out to users in India, and here’s everything you need to know.

The new software update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11_A.21. It brings December 2019 Android security patch, and a dark mode toggle in the notification center. The changelog further mentions flash on call features, and added click the blank area to go back in the launcher from a recent task interface. The update also fixes the volume bar issue blocked by the camera in a horizontal position.

Users are advised to use a steady Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. This being an OTA update, it could take a couple of days before reaching all the units. The staged roll-out will ensure that Realme can easily catch any hidden bugs and pause the update. In case any user finds a system-breaking bug, the company can stop it from affecting more devices.

Realme 3 Pro features, specifications

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 4,045mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, which uses Micro-USB port.

In terms of camera, the Realme 3 Pro sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS interface out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification.

