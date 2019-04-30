comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements and more
News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements and more

News

The Realme 3 Pro is getting a software update a week after its launch in India. The smartphone went on sale for the first time yesterday, and will be available again on May 3.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 10:28 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (9)

The Realme 3 Pro smartphone was launched in India last week. It even went on sale for the first time yesterday. Now, Realme has started rolling out the first major update for its latest smartphone. The update brings with it plenty of changes, including improvements to the camera.

The OTA update comes with the build number ‘RMX1851EX_11_A.12’, and is around 182MB in size. The update brings with it a host of system-wide stability updates. But a surprising bit is the absence of the April security patch. Also included are improvements to the camera’s performance along with support for 960fps slow-motion video recording.

As is the case with such updates, Realme has opted for a phased roll out. Realme 3 Pro users should be receiving a notification as soon as the update is ready. But if you can’t wait, you can head over to Realme’s website (https://www.realme.com/in/support/software-update) to manually download the update.

Realme 3 Pro price, specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999. The top variant with 128GB and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. It was made available for the first time yesterday via three flash sales. The next sale is scheduled for May 3 via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

As for the specifications, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Realme 3 Pro is backed by a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
News
Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed
PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments
Oppo A5s Review

Review

Oppo A5s Review
Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 30 April 2019: दीजिए पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब और जीतें Mi LED Android TV

6,999 रुपये कीमत वाला ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30, नो-कॉस्ट EMI पर यहां से खरीदें

32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Redmi Y3 की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

क्रिकेट सीजन के चलते WhatsApp ने पेश किया क्रिकेट स्टिकर्स पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti
News
Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti
Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

News

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options
Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched

News

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched