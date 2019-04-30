Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements and more

The Realme 3 Pro smartphone was launched in India last week. It even went on sale for the first time yesterday. Now, Realme has started rolling out the first major update for its latest smartphone. The update brings with it plenty of changes, including improvements to the camera.

The OTA update comes with the build number ‘RMX1851EX_11_A.12’, and is around 182MB in size. The update brings with it a host of system-wide stability updates. But a surprising bit is the absence of the April security patch. Also included are improvements to the camera’s performance along with support for 960fps slow-motion video recording.

As is the case with such updates, Realme has opted for a phased roll out. Realme 3 Pro users should be receiving a notification as soon as the update is ready. But if you can’t wait, you can head over to Realme’s website (https://www.realme.com/in/support/software-update) to manually download the update.

Realme 3 Pro price, specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999. The top variant with 128GB and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. It was made available for the first time yesterday via three flash sales. The next sale is scheduled for May 3 via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

As for the specifications, the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Realme 3 Pro is backed by a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification.