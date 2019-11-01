Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 Pro users in India. The OTA update brings with it a host of new features and improvements. It also brings in a new Android security patch. Read on to find out everything on this latest Realme 3 Pro update.

Realme 3 Pro update details

The OTA update rolling out to the Realme 3 comes with build number RMX1851EX_11_A.20. As mentioned, it brings in the October 2019 Android security patch. Additionally, the update introduces native dark mode for the smartphone. The touch response too has been optimized to improve the overall gaming experience.

The update brings in an improved charging animation, and adds a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification center. The Notification center also sees the removal of the hotspot is enabled reminder, and the prompt that you get when a phone is rooted. There is also the addition of a swipe down menu on the home screen for global search. Lastly, the update also adds Realme Laboratory and notification dots for updates.

Recently, Realme has been rolling out similar updates to its other smartphones. These include the Realme XT and the Realme C2. Both got the October 2019 security patch, native dark mode and more via OTA updates. In the meantime, the company also announced its Android 10 update roadmap. The roll out starts in Q1 2020 in China with smartphones like the Realme X and the Realme 5 Pro.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh