comscore Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 Pro users gets September Android Security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more
News

Realme 3 Pro users gets September Android Security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

News

As part of the update, the company has rolled out a number of important features, bug-fixes, and additions. The latest update brings the system version to RMX1851EX_11_A.19 with OTA package size of about 276MB. Check out all the details.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 1:43 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (17)

Smartphone maker Realme has just started rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 Pro devices out there. As part of the update, the company has rolled out a number of important features, bug-fixes, and additions. Before we dive into the actual differences that once can expect from this update, let’s talk about the basics. These include the version number, the size of the installation package and more. The first thing to address here is the software version number to ensure that users know that they are installing the right file. The latest update brings the system version to RMX1851EX_11_A.19 with OTA package size of about 276MB.

Realme 3 Pro update details and changelog

Further, the update description users that the package comes with Android security patch, improvements to the system stability, and more. FoneArena was one of the first to spot the update on the Realme forums. The update screen also warns users that the device “may heat up slightly for a short while” during the upgrade. However, the device will return to its regular temperature after the update. Realme also noted that the upgrade will not modify or delete any user data on the device. Beyond this, it looks like this is the right time to focus on the changelog of the update.

According to the changelog, the device comes with September 2019 Android security patch. Realme has also added manual lock feature if a user long presses the power button. In addition, the update also brings manual limits to the network speeds for the hotspot connected devices. The UI tweak also showcases the total amount of data that these devices have consumed. Moving down the change-log, we also see that this new update also brings screen-on time and Google Digital Wellbeing.

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

Also Read

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

The update has also added app cloning support for more third-party applications including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more. Beyond this, it also brings optimizations to the lock screen clock widget, a new date and weather widget, and improvements to the Smart Assistant interface. Last but not least, Realme has also rolled out a redesigned notification center interface with this update. It also includes dismissing message or notifications with a swipe towards the left or right.

Specifications

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price 12999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 1:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
News
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Smart TVs

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details
New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Smart TVs

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999
Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7
HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?

Brand Solution

HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV vs Motorola TV vs Mi TV : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, कौन है बेस्ट

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 29,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे

PUBG Update 4.3 Survival Mastery और DBS shotgun के साथ हुई Live

Chandrayaan-2 : नासा ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए किया दावा - चंद्रमा पर विक्रम ने की थी हार्ड लैंडिंग

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale : Infinix S4, Hot 8 और Hot 7 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगी शानदार डील्स


News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details
News
Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

News

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers