Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

Smartphone maker Realme has just started rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 Pro devices out there. As part of the update, the company has rolled out a number of important features, bug-fixes, and additions. Before we dive into the actual differences that once can expect from this update, let’s talk about the basics. These include the version number, the size of the installation package and more. The first thing to address here is the software version number to ensure that users know that they are installing the right file. The latest update brings the system version to RMX1851EX_11_A.19 with OTA package size of about 276MB.

Further, the update description users that the package comes with Android security patch, improvements to the system stability, and more. FoneArena was one of the first to spot the update on the Realme forums. The update screen also warns users that the device “may heat up slightly for a short while” during the upgrade. However, the device will return to its regular temperature after the update. Realme also noted that the upgrade will not modify or delete any user data on the device. Beyond this, it looks like this is the right time to focus on the changelog of the update.

According to the changelog, the device comes with September 2019 Android security patch. Realme has also added manual lock feature if a user long presses the power button. In addition, the update also brings manual limits to the network speeds for the hotspot connected devices. The UI tweak also showcases the total amount of data that these devices have consumed. Moving down the change-log, we also see that this new update also brings screen-on time and Google Digital Wellbeing.

The update has also added app cloning support for more third-party applications including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more. Beyond this, it also brings optimizations to the lock screen clock widget, a new date and weather widget, and improvements to the Smart Assistant interface. Last but not least, Realme has also rolled out a redesigned notification center interface with this update. It also includes dismissing message or notifications with a swipe towards the left or right.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

