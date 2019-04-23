Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: Here’s whats different

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has enjoyed good success in Indian smartphone space, that too when the company isn’t even a year old. The Realme 2 Pro, which was launched last year, was praised for this design, specifications, and the overall package. With the Realme 3 Pro, the company wants to offer its users with an even better smartphone. Here’s a look at everything that is new and different in the Realme 3 Pro compared to the Realme 2 Pro.

Price and availability

The Realme 3 Pro is offered in two storage models – the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 2 Pro, was launched in three variants – with prices starting at Rs 13,990 for the base model, and going all the way up to Rs 17,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. However, after the recent price cut, you can now get the base model for Rs 11,990, and top end model for Rs 15,990.

Display and design

Up front, both smartphones feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dew drop style notch on the top. They both look identical from the front, but when you turn to the back, there’s a change in design. You still get a glossy, laminated plastic back that looks and feels like glass, and while the Realme 2 Pro had a plain design, the Realme 3 Pro has a race track pattern design. Also, while the dual cameras on the 2 Pro were horizontally placed, the module on the 3 Pro is vertically placed.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB / 6GB RAM, and 64GB, 128GB storage. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage options. With the new smartphone, Realme skipped the 8GB version, and as a result, the top end model is Rs 1,000 cheaper.

Cameras

In the photography department, both smartphones come with AI dual cameras at the back. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Realme 2 Pro comes with a 12-megapixel main sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a 25-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Realme 2 Pro is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera.

Battery and connectivity

To keep things ticking, you get a 4,045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support on the Realme 3 Pro, whereas the predecessor is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and microUSB port.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Lastly, on the software front, you get Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6 UI on the Realme 3 Pro, whereas the Realme 2 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5 UI. Realme has promised Android Pie update for the Realme 2 Pro, and it will be rolled out in the coming months.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro comparison table