Realme 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, features, prices compared

It is no secret that Xiaomi is currently the king of the budget smartphone segment, and it is clear that Realme has its sights set on that crown. Realme today launched its latest budget smartphone, called the Realme 3 Pro. The device will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Both the devices offer aggressive specifications, features, and price. Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro come with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant. Here’s a look at how both the devices stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Design and display

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy M30, both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro flaunt a gradient finish design, which will catch a lot of eyeballs. Both the phones look identical in terms of design. Furthermore, the units not only offer a striking gradient finish, but also offer a trendy design. With the Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get a tall display with minimal bezels, waterdrop notch, which Xiaomi calls it “Dot Notch”.

One might notice a slightly thick chin on both the phones. The Realme 3 Pro too packs a “Dewdrop” notch with slim bezels. At the back, you will notice two cameras and a fingerprint scanner. As for the display, both the units feature a big 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a layer of 2.5D curved-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the rear panel, which is also the case with the Realme 3 Pro. Both the panels operate at full HD+ resolution.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and Adreno 616 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 11nm Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. Last month, the Snapdragon 675 SoC was spotted on the AnTuTu, outperforming the Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is currently powering the Realme 3 Pro. The Snapdragon 675 reportedly managed to score 174,402 on AnTuTu benchmark, while the Snapdragon 710 scored 170,000. Moving ahead, the handsets ship with Android 9 Pie OS.

Both the chipsets are accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 4,045mAh battery, which is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Additionally, the Redmi smartphone offers a USB Type-C port, while the Realme 3 Pro comes with the dated micro-USB port.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Camera

Cameras are one of the biggest USPs of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro relies on a combination of a massive 48-megapixel Sony sensor + a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Xiaomi has also fused in AI-powered features, which includes AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. You will also witness AI-based features in the Realme 3 Pro smartphone too. The units also offer Electronic Image stabilisation (EIS).

The latest Realme device comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Additionally, using software optimizations, the Realme 3 Pro can capture 64-megapixel “Ultra HD” images. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro is equipped with a 25-megapixel selfie camera, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 13-megapixel camera. One can shoot videos up to 4K resolution.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price

The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The second variant 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, also comes with the same price tag. The price of the device starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM.