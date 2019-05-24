Realme 3 Pro will be available via offline stores from May 28: Price, specifications

Realme has announced that the Realme 3 Pro will be available for purchase in the offline stores from May 28 in about 8,000 Indian stores. The device will be available in two variants, including 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The 6GB variant will cost you at Rs 15,999, while the latter configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. Besides, if want to purchase the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant, you will have to purchase it online, and it will cost you Rs 13,999.

The handset will be available in three colors, including Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. Customers can even pre-book the Realme 3 Pro between May 25 – May 27 2019, at the nearest real partner stores and at the exclusive Kiosk at Pacific Mall, New Delhi. The company says that if customers will pre-book the device in advance, they will get an added benefit of 1 year extended warranty.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and a display notch. The panel is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, which makes it more resistant to damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset clocked at up to 2.2GHz, paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

As previously mentioned, the device sports up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card with the help of a dedicated slot for up to 256GB in capacity. According to the announcement, the device also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is fueled by a 4,045mAh battery, which is backed by 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The Realme 3 Pro runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box along with L1 Widevine certification. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket and a micro-USB port.