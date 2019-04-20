Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

Realme is set to launch the Realme 3 Pro, a powerful version of Realme 3 in India on April 22. Ahead of its launch, the company has been teasing a number of features that will be available on the smartphone. Realme has confirmed that the device will support fast charging. super slow-motion recording and will even be available via “Blind” pre-orders. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed another feature via a tweet. Sheth has revealed that Realme 3 Pro will support Ultra HD mode, which is a camera feature that will capture 64-megapixel images. He added that 64-megapixel camera samples will be shown at the launch event on April 22.

The details regarding the 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode remains scant but there is a possibility that the company is using software to get the result. Realme 3 Pro might be using a 16-megapixel sensor and the software might combine four individual pixels to produce a higher resolution 64-megapixel final image. We will know more about this feature and other specifications of the smartphone when it becomes official on April 22 at an event in the national capital.

I tried using Ultra HD mode on rm3pro

Amazing shots#64MP #SpeedAwakens

Will show you the samples at launch event on 22nd April. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) 19 April 2019

To recall, the Realme 3 Pro will debut as the successor to Realme 2 Pro, which is the most powerful smartphone in Realme’s lineup. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has received Bluetooth SIG certification and has even appeared on Geekbench listing confirming some of the key specifications. The Geekbench listing reveals that Realme 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 mobile platform and is expected to arrive with 6GB of RAM. Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the smartphone will support Fortnite, which is not supported by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In terms of other features, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will support Bluetooth 5.0 and 5Hz dual-band WiFi. The leaks hint at a 3,960mAh battery and Realme 3 Pro is tipped to run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie like its smaller sibling. Since it will compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a secondary shooter on its back. At the front, it could come equipped with a 12-megapixel or higher resolution selfie camera.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme has so far confirmed features like Night Mode similar to Nightscape seen on OnePlus 6T. It has also confirmed Super Slow-motion video recording and fast wired charging. The Realme 3 Pro will be unveiled at an event in Delhi University on April 22. While the price has not leaked yet, it is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 to compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi.