Realme 3 radiant blue color variant set to go on sale on March 26: Price, specifications

The Realme 3 will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM variant.

  Published: March 15, 2019 6:50 PM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Oppo spin-off recently launched Realme 3 smartphone in India with Black and Dynamic Black color options. The Radiant Blue color variant of the smartphone is now all set to go on sale for the first time on March 26. Realme confirmed this information via Twitter. The Realme 3 will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website. In addition, the smartphone will also be available via offline stores.

As for the pricing, the Realme 3 carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. Additionally, the other color variants of the Realme 3 will be available for purchase on March 19.

As for the specifications, the Realme 3 is equipped with a 6.2-inch display along with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel operates at 720×1520 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset. In terms of software, the Realme 3 runs Color OS 6.0 based on the latest Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 features a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual cameras at the back. The camera is equipped with Portrait mode, Scene Recognition, PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost among others. For shooting selfies, the company has included a 13-megapixel camera on the front, coupled with AI Face Unlock, AI Beautification, and HDR.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

The company has also given an option to expand storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, the Realme 3 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM, Micro-USB, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone will take on the likes of Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes with dual rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

  Published Date: March 15, 2019 6:50 PM IST

