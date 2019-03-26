comscore
  Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.1GHz.

  Published: March 26, 2019 8:48 AM IST
Realme 3 was launched in India in three color options, which includes Black, Dynamic Black and radiant blue. Earlier, the device was available for purchase in only two color variants. Now, the radiant blue color variant of the Realme 3 is all set to go on sale for the first time today. Those interested can buy the handset from Flipkart as the sale will commence at 12:00 PM.

As for the pricing, the latest Realme 3 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. The e-commerce giant in partnership with Realme is also offering a flat discount of Rs 500 on payments made using axis bank credit or debit card.

Realme 3 specifications

The wallet-friendly Realme 3 comes with a tall 6.2-inch panel along with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel throws images at 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.1GHz. On the software side, the device ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It is kept alive by a large 4,230mAh battery.

On the photography front, the Realme 3 is equipped with a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual cameras on the rear side. The camera is equipped with Portrait mode, Scene Recognition, PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost among others. For capturing selfies, the company has added a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front. There is also AI Face Unlock, AI Beautification, and HDR features.

The Chinese company has also given an option to expand storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM, Micro-USB, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone competes against Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 device. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Redmi Note 7 comes with dual rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 8:48 AM IST

