comscore Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest update
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
News

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

News

The latest Realme 3 and Realme 3i updates not only bring November 2019 Android security patch, but also Dark mode. Read on to know more.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 5:34 PM IST
realme 3i first impressions

Just yesterday, the Realme 5 and Realme 2 Pro smartphone received a software update, including system-wide Dark mode. Now, the Chinese brand has released an update for the budget Realme 3 and 3i phones. The company announced the rollout of the security update via its forum. The update not only brings November 2019 Android security patch, but also Dark mode.

It bumps up the software version number to RMX1821EX_11.A.24. Realme users are recommended to download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection. The newly released software update also adds Realme Laboratory, Google’s Digital wellbeing feature, and more. As per the changelog, you also get an updated battery interface display, an option for notification dots for updates

Realme 5s could launch alongside Realme X2 Pro on November 20, Flipkart teaser confirms

Also Read

Realme 5s could launch alongside Realme X2 Pro on November 20, Flipkart teaser confirms

It also brings clone Apps support for more third-party applications like PayTM, PhonePe, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will also optimize lock screen clock widget design. The company has also added a date and weather widget, and optimized Smart Assistant interface. One will also notice that Realme has redesigned the notification center style. After downloading the update, users can swipe left or right to dismiss message notifications.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The update will add a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification center. “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout,” the company said. Additionally, the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of Realme devices. The same update will hit a broader number of Realme devices in a few days after there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the coming days, the Chinese company said.

Features Realme 3i Realme 3
Price 7999 8499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh 4,320mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 5:34 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme 3

Realme 3

8499

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony could introduce expandable cartridges for future PlayStations
Gaming
Sony could introduce expandable cartridges for future PlayStations
Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

News

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report

Laptops

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more
Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India
Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20

News

Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20
Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

हिंदी समाचार

blurams ने भारत में लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट सिक्योरिटी कैमरा

Sennheiser ने ब्लूटुथ इन-ईयर हेडफोन IE 80S BT को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Best Phone Under Rs. 10000 : 10 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन्स

Tata Nexon इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में 15 से 17 लाख रुपये के बीत 16 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च!

Reliance Jio यूजर्स वैलिडिटी और बैलेंस ऐसे करें चेक

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
News
Realme 3, Realme 3i get November security patch with the latest software update
Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

News

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update
Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar