Just yesterday, the Realme 5 and Realme 2 Pro smartphone received a software update, including system-wide Dark mode. Now, the Chinese brand has released an update for the budget Realme 3 and 3i phones. The company announced the rollout of the security update via its forum. The update not only brings November 2019 Android security patch, but also Dark mode.

It bumps up the software version number to RMX1821EX_11.A.24. Realme users are recommended to download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection. The newly released software update also adds Realme Laboratory, Google’s Digital wellbeing feature, and more. As per the changelog, you also get an updated battery interface display, an option for notification dots for updates

It also brings clone Apps support for more third-party applications like PayTM, PhonePe, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will also optimize lock screen clock widget design. The company has also added a date and weather widget, and optimized Smart Assistant interface. One will also notice that Realme has redesigned the notification center style. After downloading the update, users can swipe left or right to dismiss message notifications.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The update will add a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification center. “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout,” the company said. Additionally, the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of Realme devices. The same update will hit a broader number of Realme devices in a few days after there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the coming days, the Chinese company said.

Features Realme 3i Realme 3 Price 7999 8499 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,230mAh 4,320mAh

Story Timeline