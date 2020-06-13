comscore Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India | BGR India
  Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India with several new features and bug fixes
Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India with several new features and bug fixes

The latest Realme 3 and 3i update includes some bug fixes, security enhancements with June 2020 Android security patch.

  Published: June 13, 2020 3:05 PM IST
Realme 3 (13)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones in India. The update brings in the latest June 2020 Android security patch along with new features and some bug fixes. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know

The Realme 3 and 3i latest update comes with software build version RMX1827EX_11.C.11 based on the Android 10 operating system. The update is about 280MB in OTA firmware size, according to PiunikaWeb. As per the changelog, the new update for both the devices adds the Realme Link App and DocVault ID Feature. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

The update has also optimized hagging issue in low memory state, fingerprint recognition in some scenarios, and fixed the issue with Dirac sound effect while entering some games. Realme has also optimized the touch failure issue in some scenarios during a game and optimized the issue with touch response at the edges and corners of the screen. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM: Check offers, price in India and more

Additionally, the company has also fixed some known issues in terms of the compass sensor not being sensitive enough and working properly. It also comes with optimization in video scene brightness and color saturation mode.

The Realme 3 and 3i updates are releasing in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Realme 3/3i Specification and Features

Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones share the same specifications sheet as part of its lineup, with the only notable difference in the processor segment. The Realme 3 uses the Mediatek Helio P70 chipset, while the latter comes equipped with the Helio P60 SoC. Both the phones pack a 4,230mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner.

The smartphones flaunt a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The devices also feature a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

  Published Date: June 13, 2020 3:05 PM IST

