Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

The Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones have started receiving a new software update, which brings a lot of improvements, additional features, and fixes. It bumps up the software version to RMX1821EX_11.C.09. The latest update for these Realme phones is about 213MB in size. The newly released Realme UI update is based on Android 10. Read on to find out everything about it.

Realme 3, Realme 3i update details

As per the changelog, it updated both the phone’s UI to Realme UI. It also brings two features to Smart Sidebar. These include Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on the Fullscreen app. The Smart Sidebar also gets the floating window feature for more apps. It even gets bubble animation for when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar.

The latest update for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i optimizes user interface and improved one-handed operation. Realme has optimized Smart Sidebar, replaced File Console with File Manager, and removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts. The update optimizes gestures and they are now supported in landscape mode too. The update adds artistic wallpapers and a Simple Mode for homescreen.

It also adds an option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen. It adds an option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen. The brand has also added support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen. It also optimizes 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture.

The Realme 3i and Realme 3 users will also be able to adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound. Realme has also added a Focus mode, a whole new charging animation, and a pause feature for screen recording. It also optimizes the Quick Settings user interface for better one-handed operation. It adds pause feature for screen recording.

The update also adds a floating window and settings for screen recording. The Realme 3 and Realme 3i users will also notice new sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer. The company has also optimized system built-in ringtones. It has added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility. A new management feature for recent tasks has also been added. The new update for Realme phones also brings optimization visual interaction for Game Space, and optimization to loading animation for the same.

Realme has also optimized the Contacts, Album, Timer, and camera UI. In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, users will now be able to open Calculator in a floating window. It adds the trim feature in Recordings, the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, and weather-adaptive animations in Weather. It even adds Album Recommendations that can reportedly recognize more than 80 different scenes. There are a few other things mentioned in the changelog, which Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can check via the official website.