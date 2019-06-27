comscore Realme 3 color variant leaked: Diamond Red price, features | BGR India
Realme 3 red gradient color variant leaked; likely to soon launch in India

Realme 3 was launched in India in three color variants. The gradient red variant will soon join as the fourth color. There is however no word on the launch date.

  Published: June 27, 2019 12:11 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (2)

Realme is reportedly planning on launching a new color variant for Realme 3. The smartphone launched in India back in March, and it has since been available in three colors. These include Black, Dynamic Black, and Radiant Blue. The upcoming Realme 3 color variant is said to be soon coming to India.

Realme 3 color variant leak

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, Realme 3 will soon get a ‘Diamond Red’ color option. As you can guess, this variant will boast a diamond color texture. The tipster has also shared an image of this upcoming color variant. The diamond pattern is clearly visible. The upper half of the back panel features the red palette, which mixes with purple and blue towards the bottom. Though there is no official word from Realme, the tipster claims the Diamond Red variant will soon launch in India.

Realme 3 price in India, features, specifications

The Realme 3 launched in India back in March this year. It is available in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999. The top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,999. The smartphone sports a unibody build with a gradient color scheme. It is also splash and dust-proof.

The Realme 3 flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display with dewdrop notch, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked at 2.1GHz. The internal storage on the device can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

For photography, the device comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also comes with a 13-megapixel AI-backed front camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor as well as support for Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, OTG, and Bluetooth 4.2. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie wrapped under ColorOS 6.0.

Features Realme 3
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,320mAh

  Published Date: June 27, 2019 12:11 PM IST

