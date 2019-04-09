Realme 3 on sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Realme 3 is all set to go on sale again in India today. Customers can buy the handset via Flipkart and Realme‘s online site at 12:00PM. Since its launch last month, Realme 3 sales in the country have already hit the milestone of five lakh units within just three weeks of time. Meanwhile, the Oppo spin-off is also celebrating its achievement of 6 million users since its debut last year, and is also hosting a Realme Yo days sale today.

The company is offering discounts on smartphones, including Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 3 and more. As for the pricing, the Realme 3 is priced Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, while the higher 4GB/64GB variant cost Rs 10,999. Both variants of the smartphone can be purchased in three color variants, which includes Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black.

There is an offer as well on the purchase of the Realme 3 smartphone. You can avail 10 percent of SuperCash using the MobiKwik. One will find this offer on the company’s official website. As per Realme’s website, customers can get up to Rs 1,000 SuperCash, which will be credited automatically to the customer’s Mobikwik wallet within 24 hours. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an extra five percent discount to Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The latest budget device from the company comes with a 3D gradient unibody design. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. The device is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. On the imaging front, the Realme 3 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor in the dual rear camera setup. The handset ships with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

On the front, there is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 camera for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone’s camera app is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. It is backed by a large 4,230mAh battery.