Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

Realme 3 will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. The third iteration smartphone of Realme‘s number series lineup was launched last month in India for starting price of Rs 8,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999, while the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

The Realme 3 has been made available through flash sales since March 12. It comes in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options. Today, you will be able to purchase it through Flipkart and Realme‘s own website at 12:00PM. We have reviewed the 4GB variant of Realme 3 in Dynamic Black color option.

Meanwhile, Realme has also launched the Pro variant of the Realme 3 in India called the Realme 3 Pro. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro will go on sale from April 29 on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In the camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.