Realme 3 sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Realme will be hosting another flash sale for its latest launch, Realme 3, today. The third iteration of Realme‘s budget series was launched early last month in India. The handset has been made available since March 12 via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store, and today’s sale will also take place on the same platforms at 12:00 PM.

The Realme 3 comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The handset will be available in Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options on Flipkart and Realme website at 12:00PM today. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In the camera department, the Realme 3 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.