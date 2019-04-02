comscore
Realme 3 sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

The base model of Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999.

  Published: April 2, 2019 8:46 AM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme will be hosting another flash sale for its latest launch, Realme 3, today. The third iteration of Realme‘s budget series was launched early last month in India. The handset has been made available since March 12 via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store, and today’s sale will also take place on the same platforms at 12:00 PM.

The Realme 3 comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The handset will be available in Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options on Flipkart and Realme website at 12:00PM today. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3.

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In the camera department, the Realme 3 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 8:46 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

3 बैक कैमरे और 5000mAh वाला Samsung Galaxy M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: जानें तीनों गेम्स में कौन है ज्यादा दमदार

ये 6 स्मार्टफोन इस हफ्ते होंगे बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आधार से पैन कार्ड को लिंक करने की डेडलाइन 6 महीने बढ़ी

