Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

Realme 3 starts receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine, app market, theme store and more

The Realme 3 update carries the build number RMX1825EX_11_A.16. It brings a number of new features and enhancements to the smartphone. Notably, the update carries May 2019 Android Security patch, Realme-branded app store, and a fix for display quality issue.

  • Published: June 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Realme 3 (10)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme has announced a new software update for the Realme 3 smartphones in India. The company has noted about the update rollout on its official Realme forum. It said that the new update for Realme 3 is rolling out over-the-air (OTA). Users should wait a liitle, as it will reach all the devices in India over the next few days.

The Realme 3 update carries the build number RMX1825EX_11_A.16. It brings a number of new features and enhancements to the smartphone. Notably, the update carries May 2019 Android Security patch, Realme-branded app store, and a fix for display quality issue. Additionally, the update optimizes default theme, wallpaper and adds the Lock Screen Magazine feature.

The update is being rolled out in phases. Users will receive a notification on their smartphone, when the update is ready. Meanwhile, they can also head over to phone’s Settings to manually check for the update. The update can also be downloaded and manually installed from Realme’s community forum. The forum has detailed steps to install the update.

Realme 3 price in India, features, specifications

The Realme 3 is available in three variants in India. The base variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM will cost you Rs 8,999. The mid-variant with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM retails at Rs 9,999. Lastly, the top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is available for Rs 10,999.

As for specifications, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a notch at the top. It features a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. The smartphone packs a primary dual-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST

